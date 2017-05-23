Democrats torch Montana GOP rival Greg Gianforte over alleged body slamming incident

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte talks with a supporter during a campaign meet and greet at Lambros Real Estate on May 24, 2017 in Missoula, Montana. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called on Republican Greg Gianforte to "immediately withdraw his candidacy," from Montana's House special election after he was accused of body slamming The Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs.

