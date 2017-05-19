Democrat running for US House seeks college students' votes

In the weeks leading up to Montana's special congressional election, Rob Quist and his surrogates fanned out across college campuses throughout the state, hoping to tap into a trove of progressive votes in a place that's known to elect Democrats while maintaining conservative values as sturdy as the nearby Rocky Mountains. With just a week left to campaign before the May 25 election, Quist is counting on college-age voters to provide the sliver of ballots he needs to prevail in a nationally watched election for Montana's open congressional seat, vacant since Ryan Zinke resigned to become U.S. interior secretary.

