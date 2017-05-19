Democrat running for US House seeks c...

Democrat running for US House seeks college students' votes

Friday May 19 Read more: The Capital-Journal

In the weeks leading up to Montana's special congressional election, Rob Quist and his surrogates fanned out across college campuses throughout the state, hoping to tap into a trove of progressive votes in a place that's known to elect Democrats while maintaining conservative values as sturdy as the nearby Rocky Mountains. With just a week left to campaign before the May 25 election, Quist is counting on college-age voters to provide the sliver of ballots he needs to prevail in a nationally watched election for Montana's open congressional seat, vacant since Ryan Zinke resigned to become U.S. interior secretary.

Read more at The Capital-Journal.

