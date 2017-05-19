Democrat running for US House seeks college students' votes
In the weeks leading up to Montana's special congressional election, Rob Quist and his surrogates fanned out across college campuses throughout the state, hoping to tap into a trove of progressive votes in a place that's known to elect Democrats while maintaining conservative values as sturdy as the nearby Rocky Mountains. With just a week left to campaign before the May 25 election, Quist is counting on college-age voters to provide the sliver of ballots he needs to prevail in a nationally watched election for Montana's open congressional seat, vacant since Ryan Zinke resigned to become U.S. interior secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|MuswellHillUK
|74
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|2 hr
|CaliGirl831
|43
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Dr. Schuller Eaten by Power People
|Apr '17
|G vCard
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Apr '17
|Momleft Noaddress
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr '17
|Smoothass
|4
|Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code
|Apr '17
|Barry Sucktoro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC