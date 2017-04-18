Woman sues neo-Nazi publisher over "c...

Woman sues neo-Nazi publisher over "campaign of terror"

A Montana real estate agent sued the founder of a neo-Nazi website on Tuesday, saying the publisher orchestrated an anti-Semitic "campaign of terror" that bombarded the woman and her family with hateful messages from anonymous internet trolls. The barrage of emails, phone calls, texts and social media comments threatened and harassed Tanya Gersh and her family - including her 12-year-old son - with messages replete with slurs and Holocaust references, according to the federal lawsuit.

