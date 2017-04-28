'We are being tested,' Sen. Elizabeth Warren tells crowd in Glendale
Sen. Elizabeth Warren played the role of therapist, sports coach and motivational speaker Saturday during a talk to a loud and friendly crowd in Glendale during her national book tour. The populist former Harvard law professor gave what amounted to an extended pep talk and lecture, encouraging members of the audience to get involved in local politics and to organize protests against President Trump 's administration.
