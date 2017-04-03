Troy Sanders and Mastodon Release New Album 'Emperor of Sand'
Internationally celebrated heavy rock icons MASTODON are proud to announce their eighth studio album, Emperor Of Sand - the follow-up to their universally praised 2014 album Once More 'Round The Sun. The album was released on March 31st via Reprise Records.
