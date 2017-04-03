Troy Sanders and Mastodon Release New...

Troy Sanders and Mastodon Release New Album 'Emperor of Sand'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bass Player

Internationally celebrated heavy rock icons MASTODON are proud to announce their eighth studio album, Emperor Of Sand - the follow-up to their universally praised 2014 album Once More 'Round The Sun. The album was released on March 31st via Reprise Records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bass Player.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code Apr 4 Barry Sucktoro 1
It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S... Apr 3 The Truth 1
gay (Aug '16) Mar 22 Machine Gun Sammy 3
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Attention: People Of Montana Mar 7 MyKneeGrowsAtKFC 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Mar '17 Finkelstain Buttw... 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC