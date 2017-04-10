Student retention rates are up at Uni...

Student retention rates are up at University of Montana

The Missoulian reports UM Vice President for Enrollment Tom Crady says that this year, the school only lost 300 to 400 students from the fall semester to the spring semester. Last year, the school lost about 900 students.

