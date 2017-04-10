Shirley Embody
A native on Conrad, Montana, she was the daughter of the late Carl M. and Anna Pfifer Embody. She was preceded in death by her partner, Ann Coley; sisters, Hattie Embody, Margaret Dupler, Verna Warwick, Stella Kinney, Anna Pearl Evans, Bonnie Embody, Eily Jean Cameron; brothers, Carl, Arlie, Emmet, Orbie and Joe Embody.
