Roxy Theater hosts International Wildlife Film Festival before undergoing redeco
The film festival that brought new life to the historic Roxy Theater in Missoula celebrates its 40th anniversary before the theater undergoes a major renovation. The International Wildlife Film Festival has called the Roxy home for the past 15 years and brings 6,000 people through its door and an additional 2,00 school kids throughout the week.
