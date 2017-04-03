Protest takes aim at proposed Univers...

Protest takes aim at proposed University of Montana cuts

University of Montana students, staff, and faculty gathered in front of Main Hall on Tuesday in protest of proposed tuition raises, program cuts, and staff cuts. The Missoula Campus-Community Coalition, a student-led group, hosted the Occupy the Oval rally.

