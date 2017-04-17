Moonrisers' - The Inn at Derbyshire'
Here's how affection gets expressed in the Moonrisers' "The Inn at Derbyshire," by Christopher Magee: "My precious catfish, my golden-haired mustache herring." Or here's what happens when the plot thickens: A character breaks the fourth wall and asks, "Do you see now how the plot thickens?" Freshly transplanted from Missoula, Mont., the 4-year-old theater company premieres in the Bay Area with silliness and sword fights, villains and stormy nights, nonsensical rants and ravings, letters sent in bad faith and a scheming damsel.
