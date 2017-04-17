Montana University Systems' employees owed insurance claims
The Missoulian reported Sunday that the university system previously denied the claims, but must now pay as part of a class action settlement. Lawyer Hillary Carls says the university system used to have an exclusion in its health insurance policy stating it would not pay benefits if other insurance was available.
