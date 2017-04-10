Montana Legislature approves raising craft beer cap
A bill that would allow larger Montana craft breweries to sell beer in tasting rooms has passed the state Legislature. The Missoulian reports that under the proposal craft brewers that produce up to 60,000 barrels a year to sell beer in a tasting room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Wed
|okimar
|3
|Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code
|Apr 4
|Barry Sucktoro
|1
|It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S...
|Apr 3
|The Truth
|1
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attention: People Of Montana
|Mar '17
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Mar '17
|Finkelstain Buttw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC