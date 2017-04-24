Montana company writes up black woman who reported racism
The Montana Human Rights Bureau has found a company unlawfully retaliated against a black employee who complained about multiple racist remarks made in the workplace. The Missoulian reported Wednesday that TeleTech Services Corp. is accused of mishandling complaints of racism made by former employee Kiondra Bullock.
