Judge won't dismiss homicide counts against Montana doctor
A Montana judge has refused to drop charges of negligent homicide against a physician accused of prescribing narcotics without checking patients' medical history. The Missoulian reports the judge on Wednesday rejected defense arguments that prosecutors failed to show probable cause to believe Chris Christensen's decision to prescribe methadone caused the death of two patients.
