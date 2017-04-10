Interior Dept. halts plans to transfer bison range management - Thu, 13 Apr 2017 PST
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has halted plans to transfer management of Montana's National Bison Range to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The former Montana congressman told the Missoulian in an email that he is committed to not selling or transferring public lands.
