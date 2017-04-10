From studying bears in Alaska to trapping them in Yellowstone, book shares man's stories
Retired McNeil River State Game Sanctuary manager Larry Aumiller recounts his experiences living with North America's biggest brown bears in a new book, "In Wild Trust" by Jeff Fair. The Missoula resident and bear expert argues people can co-exist with wild bears through trust and careful food management.
