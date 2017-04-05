First Friday- April 2017

First Friday- April 2017

Wednesday Read more: Art Department Newsline

The alternative gallery space run by School of Art graduate students is hosting a reception for two artists this First Friday. Join them to welcome, " We Live in the Gaps Between the Stories: two-person exhibition featuring the photographic work of Johanna Warwick and Kristine Thompson."

