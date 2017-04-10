Deconstruction crews salvage materials from historic Montana building
Deconstruction crews in Missoula, Montana have completed their salvaging work on a historic downtown building and have made way for demolition crews to begin tearing it down, a report by the Missoulian says . Timber, steel, brick and other materials will be salvaged from the Missoula Mercantile.
