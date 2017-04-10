Church Leaders Are Begging Their State's Senator To Give Up Global Warming Denial
The one Catholic priest and three Protestant clergy criticized Sen. Steve Daines in an op-ed published by the Missoulian Thursday for failing to understand climate change's role in a widespread fish kill in Yellowstone National Park last summer. "We cannot remain silent while a U.S. senator from Montana chooses willful ignorance of the greatest threat this state has ever faced and which is already causing extreme damage to our cherished Montana environment," said the church leaders - the Reverends Amy Carter and Laura Folkwein of the United Church of Christ in Missoula; the Reverend Susan Barnes of the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Billings; and Father Robert Grosch of the nearby St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.
