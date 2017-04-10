Church Leaders Are Begging Their Stat...

Church Leaders Are Begging Their State's Senator To Give Up Global Warming Denial

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Switched

The one Catholic priest and three Protestant clergy criticized Sen. Steve Daines in an op-ed published by the Missoulian Thursday for failing to understand climate change's role in a widespread fish kill in Yellowstone National Park last summer. "We cannot remain silent while a U.S. senator from Montana chooses willful ignorance of the greatest threat this state has ever faced and which is already causing extreme damage to our cherished Montana environment," said the church leaders - the Reverends Amy Carter and Laura Folkwein of the United Church of Christ in Missoula; the Reverend Susan Barnes of the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Billings; and Father Robert Grosch of the nearby St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... 23 hr okimar 3
Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code Apr 4 Barry Sucktoro 1
It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S... Apr 3 The Truth 1
gay (Aug '16) Mar 22 Machine Gun Sammy 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Attention: People Of Montana Mar '17 MyKneeGrowsAtKFC 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Mar '17 Finkelstain Buttw... 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC