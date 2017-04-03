At home with the 'unsettlers'

For Mark Sundeen, the search began with a guilty meat snack. After two decades of bumming around the country - first as a dirtbag outdoorsman stringing together jobs in the rural West and later as a city-bound freelancer and "money-lung a whose sole purpose was to inhale dollars, transform them into pleasure, then exhale a stream of carbon into the air, feces into the sewer, and plastic containers into the landfill" - Sundeen settled in Missoula, Montana, seeking a simpler existence.

