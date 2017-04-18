Anesthesiologist gets deferred sentence in child porn case

A Montana anesthesiologist has been given a deferred sentence after pleading guilty to possessing videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. The Missoulian reports District Judge Karen Townsend said she gave 37-year-old Douglas Buxton the chance to have the conviction removed from his record because he has voluntarily participated in treatment and because she wanted him to have a chance to keep his medical license.

