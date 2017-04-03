ACLU Montana memberships triples, donations increase
The ACLU of Montana says its membership has tripled and an interest from donors and supporters of civil liberties has been heightened. The Missoulian reports the ACLU's statewide membership grew from 1,500 before President Donald Trump's campaign and election to about 4,300.
