Washington Companies reveals stalled $1.1 bln bid for Dominion Diamond
The Washington Companies said on Sunday it had previously made a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of mining company Dominion Diamond Corp. ( The all-cash $1.1 billion offer was sent to the Dominion board of directors on Feb. 21, according to the statement, but subsequent discussions broke down. "We are disappointed that Dominion's board has thus far prevented Washington from moving ahead with its proposal under which shareholders would receive a substantial premium and immediate liquidity," Lawrence Simkins, president of Missoula, Montana-based Washington, said in a statement on Sunday.
