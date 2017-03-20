University of Montana surveying faculty about early retirement - Mon, 20 Mar 2017 PST
The University of Montana is surveying faculty and staff about their interest in early retirement as the university seeks to cut spending due to decreasing enrollment. The Missoulian reports the email, sent Wednesday, asked employees for their age, years at UM, interest in early retirement, the year they had planned to retire and the earliest retirement possibility with an adequate incentive.
