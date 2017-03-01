University of Montana preparing early retirement option
The University of Montana is developing an early retirement program as part of an effort to balance its budget amid declining enrollment. Interim President Sheila Stearns said she hopes to have the details available to present to campus faculty and staff by early next month.
