University of Montana preparing early...

University of Montana preparing early retirement option

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: KFBB

The University of Montana is developing an early retirement program as part of an effort to balance its budget amid declining enrollment. Interim President Sheila Stearns said she hopes to have the details available to present to campus faculty and staff by early next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans 14 hr Finkelstain Buttw... 1
News Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11) Feb 24 Phartello 18
Dogs at large constantly Feb 23 Concerned Pet Owner 1
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Jan '17 Peak Pete 42
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec '16 Well Well 6
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-... Nov '16 Fhekelman 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Missoula County was issued at March 06 at 2:54PM MST

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC