The Decemberists launch their own music festival... in Montana
The Decemberists will follow in the footsteps of artists such as Jay Z, Wilco, Bon Iver and Mumford & Sons by curating their own music fest, which will be held in Missoula, Montana on Aug. 12 and 13. So far, they've tapped Belle & Sebastian, the Head and the Heart, Sylvan Esso, Shakey Graves, Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires, Real Estate, and Julien Baker for the event they're calling Travelers' Rest, which will be held at the Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre. The band has good reason to give back to Montana: frontman Colin Meloy is a Helena native and went to college at Missoula's University of Montana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attention: People Of Montana
|Mar 7
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Mar 5
|Finkelstain Buttw...
|1
|Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartello
|18
|Dogs at large constantly
|Feb 23
|Concerned Pet Owner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC