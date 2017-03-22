The Decemberists Announce Their Own M...

The Decemberists Announce Their Own Music Festival Travelers' Rest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stereogum

The Decemberists have made their own festival! It's called Travelers' Rest, and the inaugural edition will take place on 8/12-13 at the Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana. The Decemberists will headline both days, and the rest of the lineup is rounded out by Belle & Sebastian, the Head And The Heart, Shakey Graves, Sylvan Esso, Charles Bradley And His Extraordinaires, Real Estate, Julien Baker, and more that will be announced at a later date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay (Aug '16) 20 hr Machine Gun Sammy 3
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Attention: People Of Montana Mar 7 MyKneeGrowsAtKFC 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Mar 5 Finkelstain Buttw... 1
News Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11) Feb 24 Phartello 18
Dogs at large constantly Feb 23 Concerned Pet Owner 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC