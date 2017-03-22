The Decemberists Announce Their Own Music Festival Travelers' Rest

The Decemberists have made their own festival! It's called Travelers' Rest, and the inaugural edition will take place on 8/12-13 at the Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana. The Decemberists will headline both days, and the rest of the lineup is rounded out by Belle & Sebastian, the Head And The Heart, Shakey Graves, Sylvan Esso, Charles Bradley And His Extraordinaires, Real Estate, Julien Baker, and more that will be announced at a later date.

