STATE v. AGUADO

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Colin M. Stephens, Smith & Stephens, P.C, Missoula, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy A. Hinderman, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Nancy L. Rohde, Stillwater County Attorney, Columbus, Montana A 1 Appellant Denis Aguado , appeals his convictions of Sexual Abuse of Children and Sexual Assault upon A.M., after jury trials in the Twenty-Second Judicial District Court, Stillwater County, arguing the court erred by not substituting his defense counsel, incorrectly applying the "Rape Shield" statute, improperly removing Juror No. 5, and giving an incorrect unanimity instruction.

