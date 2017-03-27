Spring weather starting to bring out bears in Montana
The Missoulian reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says residents should avoid attracting bears by taking down bird feeders, not leaving out garbage and cleaning up chicken and livestock feed. Wildlife biologists say they've set a trap for one bear that's been spotted recently in Arlee but have had no luck catching the animal.
