SpectrUM to share hands-on activities...

SpectrUM to share hands-on activities at Ronan Family Science Night on Thursday, March 16

MISSOULA The University of Montana spectrUM Discovery Area will share hands-on science activities at the Ronan Family Science Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at K. William Harvey Elementary School.

