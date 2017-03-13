Report takes issue with municipal tak...

Report takes issue with municipal takeovers of investor-owned water utilities

A recent report has found that contested government takeovers of investor-owned water utilities are “typically very costly” and systems “do not necessarily perform better” once ownership switches hands. Led by Dr. David Sosa of Analysis Group, a team of economic consultants examined four cases - including a successful takeover in Missoula, Montana that Apple Valley officials say is similar to their eminent domain action against Liberty Utilities, Apple Valley - in which government entities pursued acquisition via condemnation.

