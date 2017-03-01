Publisher of The Billings Gazette takes on Missoulian duties
The publisher of The Billings Gazette is adding the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic to his duties as part of a regional management restructuring by Lee Enterprises . The Missoulian reports Mike Gulledge is taking over as publisher of the newspapers in Missoula and Hamilton after Mark Heintzelman left the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartello
|18
|Dogs at large constantly
|Feb 23
|Concerned Pet Owner
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Peak Pete
|42
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-...
|Nov '16
|Fhekelman
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS should be fired
|Nov '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC