New building to ease Missoula PD spac...

New building to ease Missoula PD space crunch, provide new services

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Stymied by their initial efforts to build an affordable new evidence center, Missoula Police are rebooting plans to not only store evidence, but extend police services to the city's south side. When the Missoula city council approved a plan to sell $2.5 million in bonds last year, the city was hoping to build a new evidence center on city-owned property at Scott Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Wed Texxy 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Attention: People Of Montana Mar 7 MyKneeGrowsAtKFC 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Mar 5 Finkelstain Buttw... 1
News Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11) Feb 24 Phartello 18
Dogs at large constantly Feb 23 Concerned Pet Owner 1
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Jan '17 Peak Pete 42
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC