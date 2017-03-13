New building to ease Missoula PD space crunch, provide new services
Stymied by their initial efforts to build an affordable new evidence center, Missoula Police are rebooting plans to not only store evidence, but extend police services to the city's south side. When the Missoula city council approved a plan to sell $2.5 million in bonds last year, the city was hoping to build a new evidence center on city-owned property at Scott Street.
