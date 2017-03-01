Montana Repertory Theatre's 5 on 5 Pl...

Montana Repertory Theatre's 5 on 5 Play Slam Continues with Five Brand-New 15-Minute Plays

Montana Repertory Theatre, the professional theatre-in-residence at the University of Montana, is pleased to present its fourth installation of its new 5 on 5 Play Slam project on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 pm in UM's Masquer Theatre. Admission is $5 cash or check at the door.

