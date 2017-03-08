Missoula hospital to expand advanced ...

Missoula hospital to expand advanced cardiology center

1 hr ago Read more: KFBB

The Missoulian reports that Providence St. Patrick Hospital is working on a major expansion to the International Heart Institute to keep up with rapid growth. The expansion will add 2,800 square feet with six more exam rooms, two procedure rooms, offices and storage.

