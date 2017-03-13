Missoula firefighters win Seattle sta...

Missoula firefighters win Seattle stairclimb competition

A team of Missoula firefighters took first place as they huffed and puffed up 69 stories of Seattle's Columbia Center during the 26th annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb competition. The Missoulian reports the team of Andrew Drobeck, Benjamin Brunsvold and Andrew Burke won Sunday's competition with a combined time of 36 minutes, 23 seconds.

