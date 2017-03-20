Man gets 25 years in prison for selling 40 pounds of meth - Mon, 20 Mar 2017 PST

A man who admitted bringing 40 pounds of methamphetamine into Butte in 2015 has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. The Missoulian reported 33-year-old Lester Oxendine was sentenced Thursday in Missoula after earlier pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm to further that goal.

