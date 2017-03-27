in Re: K.P.

in Re: K.P.

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Robin A. Meguire, Attorney at Law, Great Falls, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Katie F. Schulz, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Kirsten H. Pabst, Missoula County Attorney, Jessica Simmons, Deputy County Attorney, Missoula, Montana A 1 Appellant, K.P., appeals the order of the Fourth Judicial District Court, Missoula County, involuntarily committing him to the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs.

