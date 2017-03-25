How a Montana congressional nominee's...

How a Montana congressional nominee's famous band helped set the world record for partying

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: The Raw Story

The legend of the University of Montana, "Aber Day Keggers" in 1970s Missoula requires willful suspension of disbelief. A party of over 10,000 people in a town that had less than 30,000 at the time? The Guinness Book of World Records awarded the event the world title for Largest Charity Kegger.

