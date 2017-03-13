Hindus welcome chanting by Missoula elementary students linked to Hindu epic Ramayana
Hindus have welcomed reports of performance by students of some elementary schools of Missoula County Public Schools in Montana, involving a chant linked to Hindu text Ramayana in February. According to reports, this performance, part of a project which received grant from state agency Montana Arts Council; included pupils from Lewis and Clark Elementary, Russell School and Lowell School.
