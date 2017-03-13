Hindus welcome chanting by Missoula e...

Hindus welcome chanting by Missoula elementary students linked to Hindu epic Ramayana

14 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

Hindus have welcomed reports of performance by students of some elementary schools of Missoula County Public Schools in Montana, involving a chant linked to Hindu text Ramayana in February. According to reports, this performance, part of a project which received grant from state agency Montana Arts Council; included pupils from Lewis and Clark Elementary, Russell School and Lowell School.

Missoula, MT

