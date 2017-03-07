Esther 'Brownie' Foss

Esther 'Brownie' Foss

Darby - " Esther L. "Brownie" Foss passed away February 19, 2017. She was born on August 2, 1925 in Missoula, MT to Thyra and Charles Ott.Always the free spirit, deeply tanned "Brownie" could be found as a teenager on the back of a horse riding the hills and swimming the river on a ranch on Miller Creek south of Missoula.The lure of nature filled ... (more)

