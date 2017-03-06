Driver struck and killed while checking on jackknifed semi
A 65-year-old California man was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle while he was checking for damage on his semi-truck after it jackknifed on Interstate 90 near Superior. The Missoulian reports the collision happened at 8:40 p.m. Monday when the roads were wet and slushy.
