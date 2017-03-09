Dispensary Owner Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges
The Missoulian reports 40-year-old Charlton Victor Campbell pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Missoula. Campbell faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and has agreed to forfeit $30,000 in cash and the Montana Buds properties in Bozeman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attention: People Of Montana
|Tue
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Mar 5
|Finkelstain Buttw...
|1
|Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartello
|18
|Dogs at large constantly
|Feb 23
|Concerned Pet Owner
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Peak Pete
|42
|Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|6
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC