Creative Peaks: Light the Way

Creative Peaks: Light the Way

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

The promise of abstract painting is to lift back the scrim of representation in order to delve into the potency of color, shape, line, and the energetic quality of brushstrokes themselves. For Denver artist Leslie Gifford, whose exhibit "A Celebration of Light" opens Thursday at the Center for the Arts, abstract painting grew out of her love of dance, yoga, and spiritual healing arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 15 hr Vanilla Wolf 72
Attention: People Of Montana Tue MyKneeGrowsAtKFC 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Mar 5 Finkelstain Buttw... 1
News Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11) Feb 24 Phartello 18
Dogs at large constantly Feb 23 Concerned Pet Owner 1
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Jan '17 Peak Pete 42
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec '16 Well Well 6
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Missoula County was issued at March 09 at 8:46AM MST

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC