Celeste Thompson, 57, a home care wor...

Celeste Thompson, 57, a home care worker in Missoula, Mont., examines ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

For more than two decades, Celeste Thompson, 57, a home care worker in Missoula, Mont., had not had regular contact with a doctor - no annual physicals and limited sick visits. She also needed new glasses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle's Lower Lip Assigned Zip Code 5 hr Barry Sucktoro 1
It's time to leave the Democrat Party chooses S... Mon The Truth 1
gay (Aug '16) Mar 22 Machine Gun Sammy 3
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Attention: People Of Montana Mar 7 MyKneeGrowsAtKFC 1
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Mar 5 Finkelstain Buttw... 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC