Celebrate Womena s History Month with UM exhibit
MISSOULA In honor of Women's History Month, Archives and Special Collections at the University of Montana's Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library will present an exhibit of Montana women's diaries, letters, interviews and drafts of published and unpublished works.
