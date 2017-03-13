Casper reviewing sexual assault polic...

Casper reviewing sexual assault policy after complaints

Casper police are reviewing how they handle sex assault cases after multiple complaints from women about how their cases were handled. Police Chief Jim Wetzel said Thursday that the department is looking at better enforcement of existing policies as well as areas where changes could be made.

