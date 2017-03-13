Casper reviewing sexual assault policy after complaints
Casper police are reviewing how they handle sex assault cases after multiple complaints from women about how their cases were handled. Police Chief Jim Wetzel said Thursday that the department is looking at better enforcement of existing policies as well as areas where changes could be made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attention: People Of Montana
|Mar 7
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Mar 5
|Finkelstain Buttw...
|1
|Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartello
|18
|Dogs at large constantly
|Feb 23
|Concerned Pet Owner
|1
|Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Peak Pete
|42
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC