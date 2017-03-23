Caitlin Hofmeister keeps perspective on 'You're doing just fine'
Caitlin Hofmeister is not a person you expect to be contemplating failure. She holds one of the most coveted jobs in Missoula-maybe anywhere-as a producer, writer and co-host for several highly successful YouTube-funded series, including SciShow, a science-education program with more than 4 million subscribers and advertisements plastered on ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.
Add your comments below
Missoula Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attention: People Of Montana
|Mar 7
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|1
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Mar 5
|Finkelstain Buttw...
|1
|Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartello
|18
|Dogs at large constantly
|Feb 23
|Concerned Pet Owner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missoula Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC