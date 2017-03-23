Caitlin Hofmeister keeps perspective on 'You're doing just fine'

Caitlin Hofmeister is not a person you expect to be contemplating failure. She holds one of the most coveted jobs in Missoula-maybe anywhere-as a producer, writer and co-host for several highly successful YouTube-funded series, including SciShow, a science-education program with more than 4 million subscribers and advertisements plastered on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.