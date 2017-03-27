Bretz is Montana Small Business Person of Year
Mark Bretz, owner of Missoula, Mont.-based, Bretz RV & Marine, has been selected by the U.S Small Business Administration as the 2017 Montana State Small Business Person of the Year. According to a press release, the award is given to individuals who "demonstrate hard work, innovative ideas and dedication to their employees and community and who play a driving role in stimulating the state and national economy."
