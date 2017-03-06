Auditions set for Missoula Childrena ...

Auditions set for Missoula Childrena s Theatre production of Treasure Island

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The audition for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of Treasure Island will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 3 in the Vista Preparatory Academy gymnasium. There are roles for students kindergarten through high school seniors and 50-60 local students will be cast to appear in the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missoula Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Sun Finkelstain Buttw... 1
News Slow-moving train hits car playing loud music (Jan '11) Feb 24 Phartello 18
Dogs at large constantly Feb 23 Concerned Pet Owner 1
Montanans and the California Hate. (Jun '09) Jan '17 Peak Pete 42
Hillary Throws Bill Into Woodchipper Dec '16 Well Well 6
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Montana synagogue increases security after Neo-... Nov '16 Fhekelman 1
See all Missoula Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missoula Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Missoula County was issued at March 07 at 3:05AM MST

Missoula Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Missoula Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Missoula, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC