Auditions set for Missoula Childrena s Theatre production of Treasure Island
The audition for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of Treasure Island will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 3 in the Vista Preparatory Academy gymnasium. There are roles for students kindergarten through high school seniors and 50-60 local students will be cast to appear in the show.
